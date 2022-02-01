CANANDAIGUA — A candidate for Ontario County sheriff has announced his choice for undersheriff.
Sheriff’s office Lt. Dave Cirencione, who announced his candidacy for the top job last month, said Monday that if elected he will appoint Mike Rago, now a sheriff’s office sergeant, to the No. 2 position in the department.
“Mike Rago has the qualifications and experience we need to help get the sheriff’s office headed back in the right direction,” Cirencione said in a news release. “We’ve worked side by side on some of the toughest criminal cases that Ontario County has seen. In every instance, Mike has shown himself to be honest, ethical and hardworking.”
Rago, who has 18 years of law enforcement experience, is a 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He was promoted from deputy to sergeant in 2017 and currently serves as road patrol sergeant.
In his current role, Rago supervises road patrol shifts, manages a fleet of more than 120 vehicles, manages intake and preservation of evidence for the crime scene unit, and supervises members of the accident reconstruction unit. He also supervises the marine and recreational unit, evidence technicians and drone pilots.
Rago, who started his law enforcement career with the Penn Yan Police Department and was later a state park ranger, is a member of the Ontario County Safety Council. He is liaison to the county fire police, fire chiefs, and highway departments.
“I’m honored that David has selected me to run alongside him as his running mate,” Rago said. “He is one of the most honest and ethical people I’ve ever met, and I fully believe in his vision for the future of the sheriff’s office. It would be the honor of a lifetime to help lead the sheriff’s office here in the community we love and are proud to call home.”
Rago, 38, was born and raised in the Geneva area. He lives in Geneva with his wife, Tara — she is a vice president at Lyons National Bank — and their two young children.
Rago is a youth hockey and lacrosse coach, a member of the American Legion and a committee member with the Finger Lakes Ducks Unlimited. He has also been a volunteer firefighter with the Stanley Fire Department.