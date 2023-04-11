CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione said Sunday marked the start of National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week.
“Most often referred to locally as dispatchers or communications officers, these heroes serve on the front lines and are the first link in the chain when people summon emergency services,” Cirencione said in a news release. “Whether you call 911 because you’ve locked your keys in your car or you are reporting a critical medical emergency, these dedicated professionals will calmly walk you through the next steps while sending the appropriate resources where they are needed without delay.”
Cirencione said as the first 911 center in the state to achieve accreditation, Ontario County has always led the way in professionalism and innovation. The county is now working on “Next Generation 911,” a process that involves replacing the current analog infrastructure with an internet-based system that will be more reliable and enhance emergency service by creating a more resilient system that will allow photos, videos, and text messages to flow from the public to 911.
“This upgrade will take place on a national level and our staff are involved in its development with state and federal partners,” Cirencione said. “We are proud of our public safety telecommunicators and thankful they are there every day to answer our calls when we need assistance and every second counts. If you see a dispatcher this week please thank them for their service.”
Cirencione and 911 officials offer the following tips for the public:
• Do NOT hang up if you dial 911 by mistake. Stay on the line while the dispatcher confirms your location and that there is no emergency.
• When a phone call is made to the 911 Center dispatchers will send the appropriate emergency responders and keep the caller on the phone to get more information.
“The additional questions are critical in assisting officers triage as emergency units make their way to the location of the emergency,” Cirencione said. “Please stay on the line to answer these important questions.”