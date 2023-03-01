CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione said police officers showed "tremendous restraint" before fatally shooting a man late Tuesday night during a tense situation in the city that lasted nearly 10 minutes.
Cirencione detailed the circumstances that led to the death of Brandon M. Zurkan, 31, of Warren, Pa., during a media briefing at the sheriff's office Wednesday afternoon.
Zurkan possibly fired a gun from his vehicle on Routes 5&20 in East Bloomfield before driving into the city of Canandaigua, where he allegedly fired several shots at a deputy during a vehicle pursuit.
After his vehicle was disabled near Main Street in the city, Zurkan allegedly got out of his car with a handgun and advanced on officers. More than eight minutes later, two sheriff's deputies and two Canandaigua police officers shot Zurkan after he allegedly raised his gun toward officers.