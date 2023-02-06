CANANDAIGUA — When minor items are stolen from unlocked vehicles, it’s not uncommon for those crimes to go unsolved.
“When you are talking about sunglasses and loose change being stolen, it’s sometimes hard to solve them,” Ontario County Sheriff Dave Cirencione said as part of his monthly report for January. “This case was different.”
Cirencione was talking about a string of larcenies from vehicles last month in the towns of Phelps, Geneva, and Seneca. More than a dozen vehicles were hit up by two suspects. Credit/debit cards, computers, tools, firearms, and cash were stolen.
“We got some leads by surveillance cameras at the victims’ homes and followed up on them,” Cirencione said. “The suspects were also seen on camera using the credit cards at businesses.”
That led to the arrest of Daniel Steffen, 29, of Rochester, who faces a felony grand larceny charge. Police said the other suspect is in the Monroe County Jail and will be named and charged at a later date.
Cirencione added that Steffen and the other person are suspected in vehicle thefts in Wayne and Monroe counties too.
In another case, Cirencione credited his investigators and deputies for quick work in the arrest of Tirek White, 21, of Rochester, on a grand larceny charge. White is accused of stealing 20 wheels and tires from five vehicles at an automotive dealership on Route 332 in Canandaigua. The value of the tires is estimated at more than $17,000.
Cirencione also noted that four inmates graduated from the county jail’s therapy program in January. It’s a seven-week program focusing on anger management, substance abuse, and individual and family counseling.
“The goal is to foster personal and interpersonal growth, increase problem solving, and ultimately reduce recidivism,” the sheriff said.
Cirencione also reported the following sheriff’s office statistics for January:
• The 911 Center processed 15,276 “events” including 13,585 police calls, 1,384 calls for emergency medical services, and 307 fire calls. Deputies made 128 arrests.
• Deputies responded to six calls for reported drug overdoses, using Narcan four times to revive people. Those overdoses were not fatal.
• There were 189 motor-vehicle crashes in the county during the month, six resulting in injury but no fatalities. There were 106 property damage-only crashes and 70 car-deer collisions.
• Sheriff’s deputies made 418 traffic stops in January and responded to 65 mental health calls.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit had nine calls last month including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies processed 23 pistol permit applications during the month.
• There was an average of 84 male inmates and 18 female inmates at the county jail in January. Another 40 people were held at the jail for arraignment and 19 were released on their own recognizance.