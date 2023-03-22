CANANDAIGUA — A corrections officer accused of using a listening device to eavesdrop on conversations at the Ontario County Courthouse has been arrested.
Adam Broadwell, 44, of Richmond, was charged Tuesday by the sheriff’s office with a felony count of eavesdropping and misdemeanor counts of possession of an eavesdropping device and official misconduct.
Sheriff David Cirencione announced the charges Wednesday during a media briefing.
“This is upsetting to me, my command staff, everyone behind me here, and the rank-and-file officers of the sheriff’s department,” Cirencione said.
The sheriff noted that all six divisions of his office are accredited and exceed professional standards set by the state.
“Our members take pride in holding themselves to these standards. Any deviations from the ethical behavior essential to the law enforcement profession or lack of adherence to the laws we are sworn to uphold is not acceptable and will be dealt with accordingly,” Cirencione said.
Cirencione said in late January he learned Broadwell, while working court security, allegedly was using an electronic hearing device to amplify voices and listen in on conversations at the courthouse; Cirencione said Broadwell was not part of those conversations, and was listening without the knowledge or permission of the people engaging in the conversation.
The sheriff referred to the device as an ear bud.
Cirencione declined to elaborate further, including who reported Broadwell.
“There are still aspects of this case we are investigating,” he said, adding that Broadwell is the subject of criminal and internal investigations. “We will let the criminal case play out first.”
Cirencione and members of his administration met with District Attorney Jim Ritts last week to review the criminal investigation. Broadwell was charged after consulting with the DA’s office.
The eavesdropping charge is a class E felony punishable by up to four years in prison. Ritts said while he considered bringing in a special prosecutor from outside the county, he believes a new assistant DA in his office, Kelly Wolford, can prosecute the case.
“Eavesdropping cases are not routine. These do not happen frequently,” Ritts said. “There are expectations of privacy in the courtroom. We have some frank discussions and don’t expect people to be listening in.”
Cirencione said Broadwell is a 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office corrections division and usually works at the county jail. However, Cirencione said corrections officers do work court security on occasion.
Broadwell was reassigned from the courthouse to the jail after the investigation began. Cirencione said he suspended Broadwell without pay when he was arrested.
Since the charge is not eligible for bail, Broadwell was released with an appearance ticket to Canandaigua City Court, where he will be arraigned Monday. The case is expected to be transferred to county court since a felony is involved.
Cirencione said he and his command staff are looking at court security operations in the wake of Broadwell’s arrest.
“We have no reason to believe that anyone else was doing this,” he said. “We think this was an isolated incident, and we did an immediate, aggressive investigation. There is very sensitive information in the courthouse building, and it’s our job to protect that privacy.”