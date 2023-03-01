CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione will hold a media briefing Wednesday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the city.
In a brief press release sent to media outlets Wednesday morning, Cirencione said the incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. as sheriff's deputies and Canandaigua police were investigating a reckless driver-type complaint that started in East Bloomfield and ended in the city.
"This encounter led to an officer-involved shooting," Cirencione said in the release. "No officers and no members of the public were injured during this incident."
The briefing will be at 1 p.m. at the sheriff's office headquarters in Canandaigua.