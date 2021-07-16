CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Deputy Ian Hall received the county STOP-DWI program’s “Top Cop” award for 2020.
“Deputy Hall’s exceptional efforts at keeping the roads of Ontario County safe deserves to be recognized,” Mary Beer, the county’s public health director and STOP-DWI coordinator, said in a news release. “He alone was responsible for 48 DWI/DWAI (drugs) arrests in 2020, which accounted for over 15% of all impaired-driving arrests in the county that year.”
Hall has been a deputy since 2018. Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Hall excels at identifying and arresting impaired drivers, and is active in drug interdiction.
Also the county’s newest K-9 officer, Hall graduated from training in Monroe County recently with his canine partner, Sandy.
Along with the county award, Hall was named the recipient of the 2020 Paul Harris Award by the Victor/Farmington Rotary Club for his dedication to the safety of the community.
The STOP-DWI program was created by the state Legislature in 1981 and stands for “Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated.” It is based on the philosophy that innovative local efforts are the key to solving the impaired driving problem.
The legislation’s intent was to provide funding for the improvement and expansion of existing programs, and develop new methods for progress in combating impaired driving. The program’s goal is to coordinate as many deterrents as possible, providing comprehensive solutions.
Beer said while STOP-DWI efforts across the state have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug-related fatalities, too many lives are still being lost.
“In Ontario County, we are fortunate to have officers such as Deputy Hall, who are dedicated to the mission of this program,” she said.
Beer said people can make a difference by having a sober plan to find a safe ride home, and can download the “Have a Plan” app at stopdwi.org/mobileapp.
“Impaired driving is completely preventable,” she said. “All it takes is a little planning.”