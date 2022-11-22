FARMINGTON — The Ontario County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help as it investigates an apparent road-rage shooting incident.
Police said the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on Mertensia Road in Farmington, near Route 96. A male in a vehicle was shot, but treated at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and released.
The suspect vehicle is described as a silver/gray newer model four-door sedan with tinted windows and fog lights. It would have been going east on Route 96 from Victor toward Farmington just before the shooting.
The vehicle was last seen going north on Mertensia Road after the shooting. Sheriff’s investigators have information that a person was walking on Mertensia Road around that time.
If that person or anyone has information on the case or saw the suspect vehicle, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 585-394-4560.