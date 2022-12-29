CANANDAIGUA — Dave Cirencione and Mike Rago had a hard time keeping their emotions in check Wednesday at Finger Lakes Community College.
“Your presence speaks volumes in showing your support,” Cirencione told a crowd shortly after he took the oath of office to become Ontario County’s 47th sheriff. “I don’t take this responsibility lightly. I vow to look out for the people here and in this community.”
“This is larger than David and I,” Rago said after being sworn in as undersheriff, then addressing the many sheriff’s department employees in the audience. “I take personal pride and have great respect for what you are doing to make Ontario County a better place to live.”
Cirencione was elected sheriff in November, defeating retired state police Sgt. Steve Slavny.
Also in attendance at Wednesday’s event were the families of Cirencione and Rago, county officials, sheriffs from neighboring counties, and numerous officers from law enforcement agencies in the county and beyond. That included Geneva and Canandaigua police, state police, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Secret Service.
Opening remarks were given by longtime Sheriff Phil Povero, who retired at the end of 2018 but returned in an interim role in November 2021 following the resignation of his successor, Kevin Henderson. Povero will resume his retirement at year’s end.
Povero hired Cirencione and Rago. He noted that Cirencione started as a road patrol deputy in 2002, was promoted to sergeant five years later and promoted to lieutenant in 2016.
Rago was hired as a deputy in 2005 and promoted to sergeant in 2017.
“These are two dedicated police officers,” Povero said. “I am confident they can lead this office into the future and protect the residents of this county.”
Cirencione and Rago praised Povero and Undersheriff John Falbo for their leadership during what Cirencione called a 14-month transition period. They also noted the firefighters and emergency medical services personnel in the county who attended the event, including a large contingent from the Geneva Fire Department.
Cirencione, a Geneva High graduate who lives just outside Geneva in the town of Phelps, has been a member of the Nester Hose Company of the GFD for nearly 30 years.
“I am so proud to be a member of this great organization,” Cirencione said of the GFD before addressing his law enforcement colleagues. “Our profession is more dangerous than ever and our job is more challenging for a multitude of reasons.”