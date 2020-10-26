CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office will host four public forums over the next two weeks as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order for communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by next April.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson announced the forum dates Friday in a press release. He said the events are to get input about important topics, sheriff’s department operations, and community relations.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a 50-person limit for the in-person sessions and masks are required. People also can participate online through a WebEx link.
Here are the dates:
• Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 6 p.m. at Phelps Community Center meeting room, 8 Banta St.
• Thursday, Oct. 29 — 6 p.m. at Bloomfield High School, 1 Oakmount Ave.
• Friday, Oct. 30 — 3 p.m. at Stage 14, Finger Lakes Community College main campus, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive.
• Thursday, Nov. 5 — WebEx only.
The sessions, coordinated by the Ontario County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, will combine in-person and virtual participation to get opinions and perceptions. Topics include pole issues that have come under discussion nationwide such as diversity, body-worn cameras, mental health arrests, and more.
The collaborative includes Henderson, members of the county Board of Supervisors, several county departments, Finger Lakes Community College, school superintendents, Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency, Family Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes, and the local faith community.
An online survey is available for residents unable to attend one of the public sessions. The survey is anonymous and seeks input on the same topics to be discussed at the public meetings.
“The sheriff’s department has a long tradition of community collaboration, and this series of forums and the online survey represent new platforms for feedback and idea-sharing,” Henderson said in a press release. “We look forward to hearing directly from those we serve.”
WebEx login information for the community meetings is available online at co.ontario.ny.us/DocumentCenter/View/26036/Police-Reform-FlyerFinal.
The community survey is available at co.ontario.ny.us/FormCenter/Sheriff-5/Police-Reform-and-Reimagination-Directiv-155.
For more information or to submit comments or suggestions email: ontariosheriffpolicereform@ontariocountyny.gov.