CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County homeowners and businesses can expect to get information later this year on “smart” electric and gas meter technology — and those meters are scheduled to be installed beginning this summer and lasting into next year.
Tim Winderl, a representative from Avangrid, discussed the issue during a recent meeting of the county Board of Supervisors. Avangrid is the parent company of New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric.
Smart meters allow two-way, wireless communication between the meter and the utilities’ systems, meaning they transmit usage and meter status data to the companies automatically, largely eliminating the need for meter readers to go to homes and businesses periodically.
The installation will be done in three phases. The first two are expected to be completed this summer, with the third phase stretching from the fall into spring of 2024.
“There will be test period of one to two months before the system goes live,” Winderl said.
Gas meters need just a module added, while electric meters must be changed out, Winderl said, noting the meters will be installed by a contractor.
“They will have identification and marked vehicles,” Winderl said. “The replacement meters will take a matter of minutes although there will be a slight interruption of electrical service.”
Customers will be notified of meter replacements three weeks in advance, via postcard, and get an automated phone call the day before the installation. If the meter is outdoors and no one is at home, customers will see a completion sign on their door.
Winderl said contractors will make arrangements if the meter is indoors and there are health concerns by the homeowner, such as covid. The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., usually on weekdays but possibly Saturdays too.
“There is no ‘customer prep’ work needed ahead of time,” Winderl said. “On the postcard will be information if the customer wants to schedule a specific time to have the work done.”
NYSEG and RG&E employees will install wireless components on utility poles, known as the “mesh network,” before the meters are installed.
Winderl said the benefits of smart meters are fewer energy use estimates and fewer on-site visits by a utility company worker.
“Customers won’t have to read their own meter. Some are doing that now,” he said. “This will also lead to faster outage response. By pinging a meter we can tell instantly if the customer has service or there is an outage.”
Winderl added that the system also allows customers to manage their energy usage by going online and seeing numbers.
Avangrid is planning open houses for customers to learn more about smart meters.
Customers can opt out of the electric meters, but those that do will be charged monthly meter-reading fees of $13.37 for NYSEG and $11.56 for RG&E. Additionally, if companies are unable to gain access to install the smart meters after several visits, phone calls, and mailings to homes and businesses, they will be enrolled in the opt-out program automatically.
Winderl said people can learn more about the program at nyseg.com or rge.com.
In other board matters:
• APPOINTMENT — The board unanimously approved TriciaJean Jones as the new director of the county Office for the Aging. She will succeed Irene Coveny, who is retiring next month.