CANANDAIGUA — Eight students who earned Casella Environmental Waste Management academic scholarships were recognized at last week’s Ontario County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Town of Seneca Supervisor Drew Wickham, chairman of the board’s planning and environmental quality committee, handed out the awards.
“It is an honor to be able to present the Casella scholarship to these very talented individuals,” Wickham said. “It’s obvious the hard work that the students put into their studies and extracurricular activities, and I am proud to be associated with them. I wish them the best in their future studies.”
The annual scholarships go to college students or college-bound students from the county who are pursuing majors in environmental studies, agriculture or agriculture business, including waste management. Criteria for consideration includes academic merit, letters of recommendation and an essay describing the student’s interest and commitment to a career in those fields.
A team of reviewers from Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES evaluate student submissions. The scholarships are for $2,500 each.
The following students received scholarships:
• Corrine Brown (Midlakes) attends Cornell University. She is majoring in agricultural sciences with a concentration in business administration.
• Olenka Duncan (Canandaigua) attended the University of Vermont. She is majoring in environmental engineering.
• Zach Enos (Canandaigua) will be attending Paul Smith’s College. He plans to become a state Department of Environmental Conservation officer, assisting in wildlife relocation.
• Maeghan Mahoney (Midlakes) will be attending Hobart and William Smith Colleges. She will major in environmental studies.
• Nathan Mahoney (Midlakes) attended Finger Lakes Community College, where he studied environmental conservation, and will be attending The College at Brockport. He will major in environmental science.
• Emily McFadden (Geneva) attends Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. She is studying plant sciences.
• Benjamin Meeks (Geneva) will attend Alfred State College.
• Richard Long (Geneva) will attend the University at Buffalo. He will major in environmental studies and landscape architecture.
Also on hand for the ceremony were representatives of Casella Waste Systems, which operates the county landfill in the town of Seneca.
Per an agreement with the county, Casella has been awarding the scholarships for more than 15 years with the goal of encouraging students to pursue college studies and careers in environmental studies, agriculture and waste management. Over that time, approximately $350,000 has been awarded by Casella to nearly 100 students.