CANANDAIGUA — On Oct. 18, the Seneca Town Board voted unanimously that the Ontario County Landfill that the town hosts should close in 2028.
However, the final decision on the landfill’s future will be made by the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, and officials are beginning to collect data and information to assist with that decision.
Since Seneca’s vote, the state Department of Environmental Conservation issued a consent order and fined Casella Waste Services of Ontario LLC $500,000 for permit violations at the 389-acre landfill along Routes 5&20. Casella operates the facility through an agreement with the county.
At the Nov. 7 meeting of the county board’s Planning & Environmental Quality committee, county Director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Carla Jordan addressed the issue.
“The consent order and the Seneca Town Board vote to close the landfill in 2028 has resulted in a meeting last week to start gathering information we will need in the coming months on organics, recycling and household solid waste,” Jordan said. “We will likely have one or two workshops on the landfill and the data we collect prior to making a decision on 2028.”
County Administrator Chris DeBolt agreed, telling the committee that Jordan and her department will determine what information is needed to be examined before making a decision on the landfill’s future.
“We will need more information than ever before to make this decision,” DeBolt said.
Regarding the consent order, Jordan said the violations have been corrected, with the exception of a new leachate holding tank. Landfill manager Brian Sanders said ground has been broken, but the tank itself has been delayed. Sanders said it should arrive in February and be installed and operational by April.