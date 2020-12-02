CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County is holding three public hearings, all online, related to its annual shared-services plan.
County Interim Administrator Brian Young will lead the sessions at ontariocountyny.webex.com on the following dates and times:
• Wednesday, 4 p.m. The access code is 179 614 2921 and the password is TBgupJvt345.
• Thursday, 9 a.m. The access code is 179 009 0055 and the password is fnS3TrwDM62.
• Thursday, 1 p.m. The access code is 179 907 9299 and the password is 93A3SnbP5W3.
People can participate by phone at 1-408-418-9388.