CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality Committee will discuss details about an upcoming tire recycling at its meeting Monday.
The Ontario County Landfill will host the event Sept. 26. County residents can dispose of up to 10 used tires. Participants must call (585) 396-1450 by Sept. 24 to register.
Monday’s meeting, which begins at 1:30 p.m., will not be open to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions. However, the public can watch by visiting https://ontariocountyny.webex.com. The call-in number is 1-408-418-9388. The meeting access code is 719-037-327 and the meeting password 2020.
Another other items on Monday’s agenda is a report on the 2020 Census from county Planning Director Tom Harvey.