CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County will kick off a backyard composting program next week, giving homeowners a chance to reduce their household volume of garbage by about 20%.
Additional public information about the program, which was announced at the county Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality Committee meeting June 29, will be released this week
The program will be open only to county residents.
People will be able to get backyard composting tools and equipment by going to www.ontariocountyrecycles.org. There will be a nominal fee for the backyard composting package that is selected, with all composting units and instructions to be picked up at a central county facility in Canandaigua.
Kitchen food scraps and yard clippings can be composted, cutting down on greenhouse gases such as methane, while providing nutrient-rich soil for yards and gardens.
Backyard composting, which uses heat to break down organics, is said to have these benefits:
• Reducing household garbage by around 20%, thus cutting down on odor-causing organic waste at the Ontario County Landfill.
• Saving money by having less waste in trash bins, cutting down volume-based trash removal bills.
• Nutritional benefits to plants.
• A positive impact on the environment, reducing the carbon footprint due to a reduction in waste and resource consumption like water and fuel.
In addition, some town-operated waste transfer stations are offering organics composting collection.
For more information, call (585) 393-3090 or visit www.ontariocountyrecycles.org.
In other committee matters:
• SURVEY — Results of a community survey on recycling and solid-waste management issues have been compiled by an outside consultant. County Department of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management staffers said the initial results indicate success in some areas, including utilization of the website as a resource.
An executive summary is being prepared and will be presented to committee members at their July 20 meeting.
After that, the survey results will be available on the website www.ontariocountyrecycles.org.
• MEETING — The committee was told of a June 17 meeting with state Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 officials about the Ontario County Landfill.
Representatives of Casella Waste Systems, which operates the landfill in the town of Seneca, gave an update on construction and installation of gas-collection wells and pipes. They said hydrogen sulfide emissions at the site were are declining, with the week of June 15 marking the first week since monitoring began where odor limits did not exceed allowable limits.
Casella will perform another drone flyover in mid-July to map emissions and compare them to the May drone data. County officials will meet with Casella and DEC officials shortly after the drone flyover to discuss continuing corrective measures.