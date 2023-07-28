CANANDAIGUA — Back in 2013, Ontario County received state approval for its mandated 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan.
It’s now time to update the plan for another 10 years, which would include the tentative 2028 closure and post-closure time for the county landfill.
The Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality Committee met July 24 and agreed to set aside revenue from the county landfill to hire a consultant to help update the SWMP.
The county landfill in the town of Seneca is operated and managed by Casella Waste Services of Ontario LLC under terms of a lease agreement. The future of waste disposal after the landfill closes, which is slated to be 2028 when it reaches capacity and the end of its permit will be a key part of the updated SWMP.
“I would hope we will divert landfill revenue to a plan to divert waste starting in 2029,” committee member and town of Geneva Supervisor Mark Venuti said.
Carla Jordan, the county’s Director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management, said $1.4 million in landfill revenue that normally would go a capital reserve fund will be earmarked for the SWMP update and implementation in 2024. She noted the 2024 budget for her department will see an increase in the contractual line to provide funding for the required revision of the SWMP and an expansion of the county’s backyard composting program.
Jordan told the committee that $2 million of the lease payment from Casella to operate the landfill, historically, has been budgeted to fund a part of the county’s capital improvement plan. For 2024, she said an estimated $1.4 million of that payment will be diverted to the solid waste reserve instead of the capital improvement plan, with the remaining $600,000 to be used to make the bond payment on the renovation of 74 Ontario St. for county purposes.
In other landfill news:
• The committee was told the number of tons of solid waste coming to the landfill is down this year, generating less revenue. The landfill’s permit allows up to 600,000 tons a year.
• Committee members agreed to schedule a special meeting to allow time to clarify the terms of the current Operation, Maintenance and Lease agreement between the county and Casella regarding use of on-site soil as cover material for capping and other purposes.
• Brian Sanders, the landfill’s general manager, reported the recent rains have impacted construction somewhat. He said a decision has been made to cap 7.5 acres of the landfill, rather than the 9.5 acres originally planned, to improve vegetation growth on the final cap slopes. “We will make up the other two acres next year,” he said.
• In her report, Jordan said a tire-shredding event July 17 attracted 110 participants. She also noted an effort will be made to see if the Materials Recycling Facility at the landfill can handle more plastic items for recycling.