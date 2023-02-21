CANANDAIGUA — The former owner of a Phelps eatery, called an “intimate terrorist” by Ontario County’s district attorney, was convicted of sexual abuse and assault charges — but acquitted of more serious rape and kidnapping charges.
DA Jim Ritts said a jury deliberated for about three hours Thursday before finding Thomas Mitchell guilty of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree assault, and third-degree rape. The sexual abuse and assault charges are class D felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Mitchell, 52, was found not guilty of other charges, including first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. Those are class B felonies punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced May 24 by county Judge Kristina Karle, who presided over the trial.
Ritts said Mitchell, who owned the Old Mill hot dog stand on Main Street in the village, has been engaged in domestic violence for more than three decades. He was convicted in 1996 on misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and attempted assault in an incident involving a girlfriend, and in 2010 was convicted on a felony coercion charge and misdemeanor counts of unlawful imprisonment and stalking.
“While he ran the ice cream stand in Phelps by day, the violence in his personal relationships is his dark history,” Ritts wrote in an email to the Times. “Throughout this case, the number of people supporting the survivor who were past survivors was truly remarkable and important.”
Mitchell’s attorney, Lawrence Kasperek, did not return an email from the Times seeking comment.
Mitchell was arrested in April 2021 following a sheriff’s office investigation that began several months earlier. He was accused of raping a woman in 2017.
Mitchell also was convicted on misdemeanor charges of unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child. Ritts said Mitchell threw the victim to the ground, resulting in a serious knee injury; punched the victim in the head, resulting in a scar; and beat the woman while she held her son, resulting in bruises to the child’s eye.
Ritts added that Mitchell was convicted of two counts of second-degree harassment, a criminal violation, for kneeing the victim in the thigh — resulting in a large bruise — and spitting in the victim’s face.
“When we see so many women silenced by their abusers as a result of the physical, emotional, and financial abuses, the strength and bravery it takes and took to face down this intimate terrorist was inspiring,” Ritts said of the victim’s testimony. “Being forced to bankrupt the emotional investment and confront reality is not easy, and having an outpouring of support made disclosure and prosecution possible. He (Mitchell) made his choices and now he has to face the consequence of those choices.”