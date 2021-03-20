CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County has asked the state for special legislation to amend its room occupancy tax law on three occasions.
The state did not respond to an of those requests, so the county will make a fourth attempt, starting Monday.
The Board of Supervisors Planning & Environmental Quality Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to consider a resolution asking the state to approve two amendments to the county’s room occupancy tax law. The meeting will be in Room 200 of the County Office Building at 20 Ontario St.
The first amendment would remove the exemption from paying the 3% room tax for facilities having three rental units or less.
The other would adjust the allocation of the tax revenues so that the room tax revenue is available not only for direct tourism promotion, but also for programs to improve public infrastructure, to develop, operate and maintain public parks and recreational facilities, to enhance the county’s water resources, and for general environmental conservation programs.
Lea Nacca, first assistant county attorney, noted the county previously asked the state for special legislation to allow these changes in February 2017, January 2018 and January 2020. The January 2020 request was not acted on due to the COVID-19 crisis, Nacca said.
The county first imposed the room occupancy tax for hotel and motel rooms in 2002, with extensions for new, three-year periods OK’d in ’05, ’08, ’11, ’15 and ’20. The new amendments were recommended by the Ontario County Four Seasons Local Development Corp., the county’s s official tourism promotion agency.
If approved, the motion will go to the full board for a vote.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
• The committee will receive a COVID-19 update from Public Health Director Mary Beer.
• Casella Waste Systems officials will brief committee members on activities at the Ontario County Landfill.
• The committee will hear a presentation on a consolidation study related to the county landfill put together by SCS Engineers.