Ontario County’s new undersheriff is urging residents to lock their vehicles at night after more than a dozen recent larcenies in the towns of Seneca, Gorham, and Phelps.
Undersheriff Mike Rago said as of Thursday, the sheriff’s office was looking into 13 cases of items being stolen from unlocked vehicles in those areas. The larcenies are believed to have happened Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
“The sheriff’s office criminal investigation division is actively investigating these crimes,” Rago said. “The state police also took a few reports and are assisting with the investigation.”
Anyone with information on the thefts — or who believes they are a victim — can contact the sheriff’s office at 585-394-4560. People who see a crime in progress are urged to call 911.
“We would simply ask community members to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their doors and report any suspicious persons or vehicles in their neighborhood,” Rago said.