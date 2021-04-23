HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Public Health Department is having a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the county highway department on County Road 48, behind the Happy Tails animal shelter.
The drive-thru clinic for the Moderna vaccine is free and available to anyone 18 and older. Register at ontariocountypublichealth.com or on the department’s Facebook page (facebook.com/ocphealth).
People needing help with registration can call (585) 396-4439 and leave a message. Unregistered people older than 60 can get a vaccine.
An 15-minute observation period is required for everyone getting a vaccine. The time may be 30 minutes in some situations, with the observation area monitored and an emergency medical technician on-site.
People with previous anaphylactic reactions (swelling of the face, mouth, throat, difficulty breathing, etc.) to injectable substances, and those who develop hives after their first dose, should not attend large, public clinics; rather they should be vaccinated in a more controlled setting.