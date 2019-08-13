HOPEWELL — The director of the Ontario County Veterans Service Agency has been recognized for his work on two fronts.
Jeremy Marshall, who has led the agency since 2013, was recently named New York Veterans Service Officer of the Year at the New York American Legion convention in Buffalo. He was chosen from among 128 veterans service officers in the state.
“It’s humbling,” Marshall said. “All the veterans service officers in this state do a phenomenal job. To be selected out of that peer group is truly humbling.”
Marshall, an Afghanistan war veteran, also received a meritorious service award from the National Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission.
He said the Legion award is based, in part, on how many veterans claims for benefits are processed per county population and the complexity of those claims. Also considered are service agency programs, which Marshall said include a jail program and his involvement in the county’s workforce development board.
“Jeremy is an excellent leader of our county Veterans Service Agency, and it is only fitting that his colleagues recognize him for his efforts and his leadership of their state organization,” said Ontario County Administrator Mary Krause. “Jeremy truly cares about those who have served our country. He and his staff often go the extra mile to assist those who have given so much to guarantee our freedom and democracy in this country. Ontario County is lucky to have Jeremy and his staff to assist our veterans with a variety of benefits and services.”
Attending the Legion event in Buffalo were Marshall’s wife, Emily, Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren, South Bristol Supervisor Dan Marshall (who chairs the board’s Health & Human Services Committee), Deputy County Administrator Brian Young, and numerous members of Legion posts in Ontario County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.