CANANDAIGUA — By most measures, 2022 was a success for Ontario County’s Sustainability and Solid Waste Management Department.
Through the efforts of the agency and county residents, 39% of solid waste generated within the county was diverted to recycling and other uses rather than being landfilled, according to the 2022 annual report Department Director Carla Jordan delivered to the Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality Committee Monday.
That was the highest diversion rate since the department was established in 2015, up from 35% in 2021. However, it was short of the department’s target diversion rate of 51%.
That percentage is calculated by taking the total tons of material recycled divided by the total tons of waste generated within the county.
The report showed that 96,456 fewer tons of waste were generated in 2022 and 37,775 tons of waste were diverted.
“We had 17 waste collection events in 2022 that saw 2,437 households participate and 299,930 tons of waste collected and diverted from landfills,” Jordan said.
The breakdown:
• Two electronic waste collection events saw 1,013 households bring in 133,420 tons of material.
• Two household hazardous waste collection events had 903 households participate, diverting 71,842 tons of material.
• Three residential tire collection events involved 285 households bringing in 52,700 tons of tires.
• Six pumpkin collection days saw 2,514 tons of pumpkins collected.
• Two paper shredding events totaled 12,250 pounds of waste collected.
• Two mattress collection events, which were new in 2022, featured 106 households bringing in 27,240 pounds of mattresses.
In addition, the report said the department distributed 420 backyard compost bins and 300 reusable bags to residents and provided funding for electronic waste and battery collections in Victor, an expansion of an organics collection pilot program in Gorham, and support for a pay-as-you-throw program in Canandaigua. The department also provided funding for the Marcus Whitman school district’s vermiculture composting education program.
Jordan said a new schedule of waste collection events in 2023 is on the department website.
In other action:
• LANDFILL — Ontario County Landfill General Manager Brian Sanders from Casella Waste Services of Ontario LLC said the town of Seneca facility emerged from last Thursday’s heavy rainstorm in good shape. He said plans are on target to put a new leachate collection tank into operation to meet a state consent order by the second week in May.
• PESTICIDES — County Planning Director Tom Harvey told the committee about a proposed local law for neighborhood notification of pesticide applications. He presented details of the proposed law and said the committee should review it and decide if it wants to pursue adoption of such a law.