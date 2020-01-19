The state Department of Health has confirmed two more deaths from a vaping-associated illness, including an Ontario County woman.
The DOH reported the deaths Friday, bringing the number of confirmed vaping-related deaths in New York to four.
“These deaths are tragic — and they are also preventable,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “We know smoking and nicotine are dangerous, and it’s becoming tragically clearer by the day that vaping is too.”
The DOH identified the Ontario County woman as being in her 50s, but did not give her name or the community where she lived.
The other recent death was a New York City female in her 20s.
Cuomo said while the DOH is continuing its investigation, the agency has determined, based on extensive review, that both recent deaths are vaping-related.
The state’s first vaping-related death, a 17-year-old male from the Bronx, was reported last October. The second death, a male in his 30s from Manhattan, occurred in November.
“State DOH and its Wadsworth Center Laboratory are doing groundbreaking work getting to the bottom of this unacceptable situation and we will continue using every tool at our disposal until these illnesses and deaths stop,” Cuomo said. “In the meantime, our message on vaping remains unchanged: if you don’t know what you’re smoking, don’t smoke it.”