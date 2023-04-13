CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County sheriff’s office investigators played an important role in two March cases involving the FBI.
In his monthly report for March, Sheriff David Cirencione said his investigators were contacted by police in Missouri looking into a 26-year-old male from that state. The man allegedly sent lewd pictures and videos of himself through social media and requested similar material from underage females. Missouri police said a 14-year-old Ontario County girl was among those targeted, prompting local police to get involved.
Cirencione said through an interview with the girl and a forensic exam of her cell phone by the sheriff’s office cyber crimes unit, they determined the pictures and videos had been sent.
“As a result of the corroboration showing this suspect was crossing state lines to perpetrate these crimes, the FBI took jurisdiction and the suspect was charged federally,” Cirencione said, adding that the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes took part in the girl’s interview. “The work done by our office on this case directly led to charges being filed against a suspected sexual predator.”
In the second case, Ontario County investigators worked with Buffalo police after a vehicle used in an alleged theft at Lowe’s in Hopewell was found in Buffalo. Cirencione said a 52-year-old female had her 15-year-old grandson steal two tankless hot-water heaters valued at nearly $2,500. The woman was charged locally with a felony count of grand larceny. Cirencione said the teen was not charged.
“We later learned this female suspect was wanted by the FBI for similar charges in New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania,” Cirencione said. “We were able to learn the whereabouts of the suspect, which led to her being round and arrested by the FBI.”
Also in March, the sheriff’s office worked with the county mental health department to instruct 15 police officers in crisis intervention team training. The officers included sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers, Geneva and Canandaigua police, state police, and Finger Lakes Community College police.
Cirencione said the 40-hour course teaches officers how to better handle people in mental health crisis. Among the topics are active listening and other verbal de-escalation tactics.
“To successfully complete this course they must complete live role plays where they safely bring a volatile situation to a peaceful conclusion,” Cirencione said.
Three people graduated from the sheriff’s office jail therapy program in March. Cirencione said the inmates spent weeks examining their life histories and focusing on new, positive ways to move forward.
Cirencione also reported the following sheriff’s office statistics for March:
• The 911 Center processed 14,645 “events” including 12,858 police calls, 1,401 calls for emergency medical services, and 386 fire calls. Deputies and investigators made 115 arrests.
• Deputies responded to 41 calls for reported drug overdoses, using Narcan 12 times to revive people.
• Deputies responded to 198 motor-vehicle crashes in the county during the month, 10 resulting in injury. Deputies responded to 126 property damage-only crashes and 62 car-deer collisions.
• Sheriff’s deputies made 669 traffic stops in March and responded to 37 mental health calls. Eight people were charged with driving while intoxicated.
• The sheriff’s office K-9 unit had 21 calls last month including drug searches, trackings, public presentations, and assists to other agencies.
• Deputies processed 22 pistol permit applications during the month.
• There was an average of 70 male inmates and 23 female inmates at the county jail in March. Another 62 people were held at the jail for arraignment and 41 were released on their own recognizance.