For the second straight year, an in-person ceremony for the annual Ontario County Youth Recognition Awards was not held due to COVID-19.
However, that didn’t stop the county Youth Bureau from honoring students and others this year.
“These are young people in our school districts who have faced challenges and obstacles that make education very difficult, but they have persevered and been in successful in their goals,” said Marsha Foote, Youth Bureau director. “We call them superheroes in spirit. COVID presented even more challenges for our students, but that didn’t stop them from reaching their dreams.”
Thirty-two students from county school districts were recognized this year (see accompanying box).
“Because of COVID, the counselors in our schools found it very challenging to pick the right kids for this. These kids achieved academic awards and sports awards, and in their personal lives have a lot of things going on, but it didn’t let it stop them,” Foote said. “They could have family issues, a member of their family was ill or passed away. With all the family drama in their lives, they still came out ahead and helped other kids along the way.”
Three people received the Honorable Craig Doran Award, named for the state Supreme Court and Ontario County judge. The award goes to an adult who is a youth advocate.
One of the awards went to Jackie Augustine, executive director of BluePrint Geneva, for the organization’s bike project.
“BluePrint Geneva is doing great work to make sure kids who can’t afford a bike get one,” Foote said. “Jackie has kids of her own, but still finds time to help other children.”
Another Doran award went to Allauna Overstreet-Gibson, former assistant executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva.
“Allauna works hard to get kids to believe they are a community and diversity is OK, not our enemy,” Foote said. “She also tells kids that bullying is not OK.”
The third Doran award went to Jeff Quayle, who is on the maintenance team in the Canandaigua City School District. He was nominated for his work with the county Youth Workforce Development Program.
“Jeff demonstrates leadership with the youth when he teaches them about the role of safety in the workplace,” said Wendy Provan from the workforce development program. “Youth have been able to learn valuable on-the-job lessons, employment skills, and increase in self-worth.”
The Youth Bureau also named winners of the 2021 School Employee of the Year Award. One of the recipients is Geneva school district Superintendent Patricia Garcia, the first school superintendent to receive the award.
“These awards go to school employees who have gone above and beyond for students. If doesn’t matter if the clock says it’s time to go home — they stay or come in early,” Foote said. “They have their hearts and souls in their work. A lot of school nursing staff was recognized this year due to COVID.”
Other employee awards went to Lorraine Ryan (Canandaigua), Marybeth Tonkery (Honeoye), Carla Woolston (Marcus Whitman), and Deenna Kingston (Naples), and the Victor nursing and health staff of Veronica Puglisi, Corinne Fox, Lori Pownall, Chris Beradino, Kristin Renkert, Kim Spitzer, Jen Escudero, Marki Holcomb, and Lauri Neroni.
“We definitely plan to be back with in-person awards next year,” Foote said. “We want to see kids walk across the stage to get their award.”