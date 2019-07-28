CANANDAIGUA — Nearly 100 people watched as 20 new members of the Ontario County Youth Court were inducted recently.
The students completed a 10-week training course to learn aspects of the criminal justice system, including the restorative justice practices and peer jury model. New members took an oath from Geneva Town Justice Peter Liberatore.
The event also marked the graduation of 21 seniors from youth court, many of whom will be pursuing a degree in criminal justice or public administration, or have expressed an interest in law school. County officials also thanked Brandon Bryant, youth court coordinator, for his years of service.
Bryant was a member of the first youth court class 16 years ago and later returned as program coordinator. County officials said Bryant’s vision and passion for justice will be missed, and they wished him well as he pursues a new position in New York City.
The event’s keynote speaker was Scott Peterson, CEO of Global Youth Justice. The Massachusetts-based organization supports nearly 2,000 volunteer-driven youth justice and juvenile justice diversion programs across the country.
New Ontario County Youth Court members: Canandaigua’s Gabe Arthur, Emma Barnes, Alexi Farnes, Aspen Farnes, Liam Houle, Taylor Lyon, Samaya Morse, Colin Nicholson, Emily Nicholson, Nick Plummer, Geo Smith and Carly Stevens; Farmington’s Robert Miller; Shortsville’s Ava Pickering; Victor’s Elizabeth Anania, Nathan Aparo, Catie Ginther, Giana Milazzo and Rohan Vyas; and Waterloo’s Emmanuel Vazquez.
Canandaigua’s Alexi Gallant, Autumn Kunes, Hanna Lochner, Elizabeth Maczynski, Madison Montalvo, Finn Morrison, Nicole Parkison and Tanner Senglaub (Canandaigua); Farmington’s Casidy Ingro; Geneva’s Sarah Lahr; Hemlock’s Jonathan Granger; Marion’s Marcos De la Osa Cruz; Penn Yan’s Ryan Smith; Phelps’ Kenneth DeLand, Grace Doyle and Olivia Shaffer; Seneca Falls’ Noah Howard and Lacy Maloney; Stanley’s Jacob Abel and Macy Kisner; and Victor’s Ema Shanks graduated from the program.
Yvonne Vazquez, youth court director, said Ontario County Youth Court welcomes students from the surrounding counties as long as provide their own transportation.
Canandaigua Mayor Ellen Polimeni, representatives from area political offices, county officials, and members of the Geneva Police Department attended the ceremony.
