Wear a mask indoors, but it is not going to be mandated.
That is the message coming from Ontario and Seneca counties.
“Seneca County is aware of the guidance from the Center for Disease Control regarding communities with substantial spread of COVID-19,” Seneca County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, said in a written statement. “Given the elimination of emergency provisions within New York state, I am encouraging masking in interior spaces, particularly for unvaccinated individuals, but am not able to mandate such at this time.
“We will continue to monitor conditions in the coming days and will call a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors as necessary, or will address this issue at our regular meeting on Aug. 10. In the meantime, I encourage all residents and visitors to act responsibly and mask as appropriate when going inside buildings or places.”
In Ontario County, county Administrator Christopher DeBolt issued a press release Tuesday mirroring the Seneca County announcement.
“Based on the data and our experience with this virus, we know that smart action by all of us will help keep transmission rates down and our residents safe,” DeBolt said. “This means the vaccine and getting back to wearing face masks, especially in high-risk situations.”
Ontario County Public Health records show about 70% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The county’s positivity rate has risen by 45% over the past seven days, with 64 new cases involving adults and children of all ages.
Ontario County is holding its next vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. today at the county transportation center in Hopewell. It’s open to everyone 12 and older. Register at https://tinyurl.com/fwy74uf4 or by calling (585) 396-4803.
Meanwhile, as of July 23, Seneca County had 2,149 confirmed COVID cases, including four active ones. The age group with the most positive COVID cases is 20-29 with 334.
The Seneca County Health Department will offer free COVID testing for asymptomatic residents from 9-10 a.m. Thursday at its BonaDent Drive headquarters just across the village of Waterloo border in the town of Seneca Falls.