Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce, and Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike issued travel advisories in their counties Friday due to freezing rain overnight followed by heavy snow.
Luce put the Seneca County advisory into effect from 7 a.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday, and later issued a no unnecessary travel advisory. Luce said Friday the area was expected to get 2-3 inches of snow per hour for several hours.
"It is recommended that citizens do not engage in unnecessary travel. Roads in Seneca County are open, but are snow-covered and slippery," Luce said. "Citizens are advised to drive slowly and allow extra time to travel if need be. Deputies are continuing to monitor the roadways and check for stranded motorists off the road or in the ditch."
In Yates County, Spike said freezing rain overnight led to icy roads throughout the county — especially in the higher elevations — followed by heavy snow Friday.
"Highway departments are working," Spike said. "Please drive carefully."
Henderson issued the Ontario County advisory late Friday morning, citing hazardous conditions.
"Numerous accidents are being reported and visibility is also a concern," he said.
Henderson said the advisory does not restrict travel, but he recommends that people stay off the roads if they do not need to be driving.
"Motorists should be traveling with their headlights on and make sure that windows and taillights are clear of snow," Henderson said. "Also remember to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, tow trucks and give snowplows extra room on the highway."
All schools in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties were closed Friday. Weather forecasters expected the Finger Lakes area to get 8-12 inches of snow from the storm.