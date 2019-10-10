HOPEWELL — For more than an hour Wednesday, some members of the Ontario County Traffic Safety Board criticized a large funding cut to the county’s STOP-DWI program.
Whether that cut remains will hinge on a meeting with key county officials, a special traffic safety board meeting, and ultimately the county Board of Supervisors.
The traffic board, which includes nearly 20 members, discussed the issue at length during its meeting. Much of the talk revolved around what Sue Cirencione, the STOP-DWI administrator, called an 80-percent cut in the STOP-DWI budget’s enforcement line by county officials.
Specifically, Cirencione said a sheriff’s deputy dedicated solely to impaired driving enforcement was cut from her proposed budget in June, and a full-time employee from her office in charge of collecting fees and fines from DWI offenders is being reduced to part-time.
Deputy County Administrator Brian Young said revenue from the STOP-DWI program is not there to support those positions, adding that County Administrator Mary Krause supports funding them if the revenue is there. Cirencione disagreed.
“The revenue is there. It’s being put in other places and going to other county agencies,” she said. “My budget was reworked, but not by this board (traffic safety).”
After the meeting, Cirencione said she believes county officials cut her budget after she proposed cutting STOP-DWI funding to the probation office and district attorney’s office. She said the DA’s office no longer has specialized attorneys dedicated solely to DWI cases, as it has in the past.
The traffic safety board approved the revised STOP-DWI budget by a 9-7 vote last month, but several members suggested voting again. Long-time board member George Herren said he had concerns about the budget even though he voted for it.
“We should revisit this issue,” he said.
Herren also suggested looking into board membership, noting “conflicts of interest” including Cirencione and her husband Dave, a sheriff’s office lieutenant who is vice chairman of the board. Herren also noted that traffic board Chairman Bob Green, Bristol town supervisor, is on the county Board of Supervisors.
“We need to clean up our act a little bit,” he said, indicating he may file a grievance with the county board of ethics.
Board member Jim Harvey, a former county judge and district attorney, agreed the budget vote should be revisited.
“That budget should not have been changed,” he said. “We don’t need a Board of Supervisors to shift our money around.”
Green noted that the traffic board is an advisory board and the final STOP-DWI budget is decided by the Board of Supervisors.
“As far as me sitting on this board, I think it’s the perfect fit,” said Green, a retired sheriff’s office lieutenant.
Some board members, as well as others attending the meeting, backed having a deputy devoted to impaired driving enforcement. Among them was Sarah Palmero, a volunteer DWI victim advocate whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver.
“Ontario County is the benchmark in the state for cracking down on drunk driving,” Palmero said. “This DWI officer should be funded.”
“We needs boots on the ground,” added Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth.
The board directed Cirencione to meet later this month with key county officials including Krause, Sheriff Kevin Henderson and District Attorney Jim Ritts to discuss the matter. The board scheduled a special meeting for Nov. 4 to possibly vote on the budget again.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on a county budget at its Nov. 14 meeting.