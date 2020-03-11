Ontario and Yates counties are calling for Gov. Cuomo and the state Legislature to keep a cap on local Medicaid costs.
Officials in those counties said Cuomo’s executive budget calls for several initiatives referred to collectively as “Medicaid Local District Spending Reforms.” The package would reverse a zero-growth Medicaid gap enacted in 2012 by Cuomo and state lawmakers.
Ontario County’s Medicaid costs, now about $16 million per year, would increase by approximately $1 million under Cuomo’s budget.
“We are opposed to all efforts to undo the local Medicaid caps. A reversal of this state legislation would seriously jeopardize property taxes and our ability to provide essential services to Ontario County residents and businesses,” said Jack Marren, chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors. “Factors that drive Medicaid’s skyrocketing costs are controlled at the state and federal levels. Our residents and businesses should not be expected to shoulder the burden of increased local taxes that will result if the Medicaid cap is removed.”
County officials said the Medicaid cap has helped counties stabilize property taxes, and in some cases lower them.
Yates County Administrator Winona “Nonie” Flynn said the Medicaid package also would allow the state to intercept Enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (eFMAP) funds.
Congress included those funds, as part of the Affordable Care Act, to reimburse state governments that had already paid for extending Medicaid benefits to hundreds of thousands of previously ineligible people. The funding was targeted for counties to help offset Medicaid costs paid locally.
Flynn said if Cuomo’s plan is enacted, Yates County could end up paying about $800,000 more a year in Medicaid costs.
“We recognize that the Medicaid program has been growing and is making a real difference in people’s lives,” she said. “But these costs are not controlled by counties and it’s unfair to ask local taxpayers to foot the bill for increases that we don’t control.”