CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Clifton Springs Family YMCA’s ribbon-cutting event and celebration of its grand reopening after a two-year expansion and renovation project has been postponed.
Scheduled for Saturday, they have been called off because of staff exposure to COVID-19. The grand opening will be delayed by at least three weeks, while the ribbon-cutting event has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. May 8.
Via social media, YMCA officials wrote:
“We cannot tell you how much we appreciate you looking forward to our special day and how much we were looking forward to celebrating with all of you that have followed along on our journey. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused, but in light of the circumstances, everyone’s safety is our highest priority. We thank you for being patient and look forward to seeing you and your family soon!”