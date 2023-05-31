ALBANY — Former Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and former Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway were the keynote speakers at the recent 104th annual Conference and Gala of the New York State Federation of Republican Women.
More than 300 people attended this year’s conference at the Crowne Plaza-the Desmond Hotel in Albany.
With a theme of “Standing for Liberty,” the Federation elected the 2023-24 slate of officers, swearing in Trisha Turner (President), Lydia Biskup (1st Vice President), Christine Benedict (2nd Vice President), Heather Scribner (3rd Vice President), Allison Barkowski, (Corresponding Secretary), Mary Alice Panek (Recording Secretary) and Past President Kim Bowers (Treasurer).
Turner also is the Upstate Vice Chair of the New York State Republican Committee and the Chair of the Ontario County Republican Committee.
This is Turner’s second two-year term as president.
“I’m honored to be reelected state president of the New York State Federation of Republican Women,” she said. “Our organization is growing with many new and energized members that want to help make a difference in their state and in their individual communities. We are dedicated to building strong leaders and empowering women from diverse backgrounds united by a goal of building a stronger America. We welcome new members and clubs that want to join us in our mission.”
Legislative officials and former candidates speaking at the event included NYGOP Chair Ed Cox, Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, Congressmen Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams, Senators Pamela Helming, George Borrello, Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick, Assemblywomen Mary Beth Walsh, Marjorie Byrnes, Jodi Giglio, and former Congressmen John Faso and Joe Sempolinski.
Other topics included election gains made in NYC and throughout the state, the recruitment of female candidates, and the empowerment, strength and success of women in the Federation who are serving their communities and successfully electing candidates to office.
The New York State Federation Woman of the Year Award is offered each year and is named in honor of Henrietta Wells Livermore, a leader in the women’s suffrage movement. This year’s award was presented to Theresa Hoffman from the Dutchess County Women’s Republican Club.
The recipients of the Legislative Women in Leadership Award are Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes and former Senator Sue Serino.
The Millenium Scholarship recipients were Tessa Harris-Chwiecko of Canandaigua, who will graduate from Canandaigua Academy and attend SUNY Geneseo this fall, and Emma Watkiss, who will graduate from Wappingers Falls, Dutchess County, and attend the State University of Albany this fall.
The following local clubs were recognized for their exceptional community service:
Campaign Volunteer Hours — Monroe County Federation of Republican Women.
Increased Membership Award — Ontario County Women’s Republican Club.