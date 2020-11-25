If you are planning on asking friends and family members what they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving, you risk getting yourself a good, swift kick in the shins.
Many are probably most thankful that, counting today, there are only 37 more days to put up with in this God-awful, hideous year.
Yes, a year that began — as always — with such grand hopes and the lovely alliterative numeral combination of 2020 quickly devolved into something that even horror maestro Stephen King couldn’t dream up. Wouldn’t dare to dream up.
Yet as we head into the holiday season, starting with scaled-down Thanksgiving dinners Thursday, followed swiftly be Christmas and then New Year’s when we can mercifully kick this year to the curb (yay!), I think that there really are some things to be thankful for, and I prefer to focus on those.
While positive cases of COVID-19 are at record levels, nationwide, I am thankful that our four-county area has generally been spared. Of course, even just one death is heartbreaking, especially if it didn’t need to happen, but we have had only about 65 deaths. Out of a total population of 258,000, that represents a .00025 percent death rate; our hospitalization rate (42 as of Tuesday) is even lower at .00016. Again, it’s tragic for those families that have lost loved ones, but our situation is nowhere near what is happening in other parts of the country.
And speaking of that, I am thankful for everyone who follows the guidelines, wears masks, keeps socially distanced, disinfects often, and generally endeavors to keep everyone around them safe.
A also am thankful for the dedicated healthcare professionals in the Finger Lakes, those who are on the frontlines of the pandemic but are handling it with grace, compassion and the utmost professionalism. I’m also thankful for the scientists and researchers who are working around the clock to nail down a vaccine against this virus.
And I’m thankful for our first-responders — ambulance personnel, law enforcement, firefighters — who are keeping us safe at home in awfully stressful times, and all our military personnel here and overseas who face dangerous conditions daily.
And to those who volunteer their time whether it be to make masks, pack and deliver food, or just lend a shoulder to lean on. Neighbors helping neighbors. It’s what we do in the Finger Lakes.
I’m thankful for all our educators, at all levels and in all positions, including support staff, doing what they do and often risking their own health to provide for students of all ages.
I’m thankful for my colleagues who continue to crank out your daily newspaper in difficult times and under the most unusual conditions any of us have ever dealt with.
On a personal level, I am thankful that we moved my 89-year-old father into our house and out of a senior apartment complex two years ago. It was long before the virus surfaced so totally unrelated, but I can’t imagine what people who are unable to visit their loved ones are going through.
And I am very thankful for my wife, who has to put up with living with two Cutillo men under one roof! Whew.
I also am thankful that both of our families have remained relatively healthy. A handful have been COVID-positive but not seriously. I have a daughter in North Carolina and sisters in Florida, New Jersey and Syracuse — all areas with worse infection rates than the Finger Lakes — and all are healthy heading into Thanksgiving.
Those are just a few things for which I am thankful. There are others too, but my biggest hope is that you and yours are able to focus on similarly positive vibes as we head into this holiday and then the winter.
Along those lines, I reached out to a number of well-known folks around the area and asked them what they are thankful for on this most unusual of Thanksgivings. Here is what they wrote:
Thankful for ... family, support from Lyons community
With such a difficult year we are living through, I am eternally grateful for my WONDERFUL FAMILY, my dear husband and our boys! It will be very difficult for us not to be able to see our sons and their girls over the upcoming holidays, but I am so grateful to have been blessed with them.
It was a difficult decision to close the Peppermint Museum this year, but I am grateful for the support from the Lyons community in that decision. Even though it was difficult not to see and be with many of my hometown friends and neighbors, I am still very lucky and grateful that I have them!!
Wishing all of you a blessed Holiday Season!
— Patty Alena, Director, Lyons Peppermint Museum
Thankful for ... hard work of Yates officials, residents
In an extremely challenging year, there is still much to celebrate in naturally beautiful Yates County.
I am thankful for our county’s COVID-19 response. The hard work of our government officials, experts, and all my colleagues in county government has set a clear course for how we will weather this crisis. I am grateful for the smooth-running systems we have in place. Even more so, I appreciate the civic-minded and responsible actions of residents following guidelines like wearing a mask and limiting gatherings. These behaviors can be difficult but impactful to keep all of our residents safe.
Let us all remember, especially over the holidays to continue to count our blessings.
Happy Thanksgiving!
— Winona “Nonie” B. Flynn, Yates County Treasurer/County Administrator
Thankful for ... essential workers, opportunity to serve
In challenging times, it is even more important that we pause to count our blessings.
I am thankful for my health and my family’s health; medical professionals on the front lines of the pandemic; first responders and military service members; essential workers and farmers; and for all citizens doing their part to support their neighbors and communities.
I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of the 54th Senate District.
— State Senator Pam Helming, 54th District
Thankful for ... Geneva, HWS communities
Even in challenging times there are always things for which we can be thankful.
Despite — or perhaps because of — all the challenges we have had to face together over the past months, I am grateful for having become a member of the Geneva and HWS Community.
— Joyce Jacobsen, President, Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Thankful for ... a caring community
GENEVA — As schools closed, businesses shut down and the virus spread, it became clear that the scale and scope of the crisis would challenge this small community.
Those of us in the business of caring for children and families had to take leaps of faith. It was clear the cost of meeting all the sudden needs would exceed our resources. We could hunker down and hope people could cope, or we could jump in, deliver the help and hope that Geneva would respond.
I was stunned with how quickly the community sized up the situation, saw our efforts and came with aid to our sides. There wasn’t a week from March through today that new donors didn’t reach out, offering food or money to help keep families afloat. There were donations big and small and often, it was the small ones you knew were coming from those at risk themselves. Republicans, Democrats. Young, old. All races and ethnicities. We were honored to be doing the work and humbled by the totality of the community funding these daily acts of kindness and caring.
I am thankful for a community that never had to be asked to help in a crisis. I am thankful to be living in such a place.
— Chris Lavin, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Club of Geneva
Thankful for ... people who put others first
This has been a difficult year that has stressed us out and has disturbed the normalcy of our lives. Yet, I am eternally grateful for the willingness of so many people who still put others first and consider their needs over their own. That means contributing to food pantries, volunteering to make masks and generally being there for our neighbors.
And there isn’t enough gratitude to express for our first-responders who have continued to do their jobs on the frontlines of this pandemic. In big cities, and in rural communities like my district, the people who take care of us have stepped up, sometimes at the risk of their own health.
I think what is going to pull us through is not necessarily the sometimes confusing or confounding guidance from our leaders, but the common kindness and common sense that we all have relating to COVID safety precautions. That’s what I mean by the greater good.
Enjoy your holidays, be kind to each other and be aware how your actions might subject you or a loved one to exposure.
— Assemblyman Brian Manktelow 130th District
Thankful for … community and resiliency
I will be spending Thanksgiving in my first home: Guatemala. We will be enjoying Thursday’s traditional pache, a potato-based tamale, steamed in banana leaf.
For many families in my adopted home, Thanksgiving, if celebrated, will be virtual or spent in solitude. When communities are robbed of their traditional rituals, they become more generous and resilient.
In Geneva, we distributed meals and masks, supported local businesses, acknowledged our healthcare workers. In Guatemala, after two devastating hurricanes, Indigenous communities led their own response, food and supplies were collected in the capital, citizens took to the streets to protest the government’s corruption and lack of action.
For all of this I am very grateful.
— Alejandra Molina, Director of International Affairs at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Thankful for ... all who have reached out
On behalf of The Smith, I want to thank all who have reached out to us this year with a kind word of support.
It has been a rough time but I’ve noticed a willingness to collaborate and think honestly and creatively about our many challenges related to health, justice, and our economy. We’ve still got a ways to go but I am thankful that we have strong shoulders to stand (and cry) on!
Best (and Happy Thanksgiving!)
— Susie Monagan, Director, Smith Center for the Arts and Smith Opera House
Thankful for ... poll workers, election officials
I’ve had a good life and am grateful for it. That includes a loving family and friends, and meaningful work I enjoy.
I am grateful for the people I work with in my law practice and the town; they keep these enterprises moving forward, often without recognition of their contributions.
I’m thankful for the poll workers and election officials who worked hard so some 152 million of us could vote.
And I am grateful for all the helpers in this difficult time of pandemic: doctors, nurses and public health workers, cleaning staff, cooks, waiters and counter staff, grocery store workers and so many more on the frontlines delivering needed goods and services.
Happy Thanksgiving.
— Mark Venuti, Geneva Town Supervisor