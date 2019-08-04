DRESDEN — Greenidge Generation LLC announced last week plans for a new $15 million investment in its facility, a state-of-the-art data center that the company says will create jobs, generate additional tax revenue and secure the power plant’s long-term viability.
The plan is subject to approvals from the Torrey Town Planning Board and the Yates County Industrial Development Agency.
It calls for initially hosting 20 megawatts of data processing operations as part of a long-term plan to maximize the economic development and job-creating potential of the Greenidge site. Initially, 10 new jobs would be created along with $650,000 in estimated new tax revenue.
The facility already has invested $35 million to convert from coal to gas and currently employs 16 people.
In a news release, Greenidge officials say plans call for installing 30 9-by-40-foot prefabricated containers of data processing equipment on three acres of the 132-acre industrial site, adding approximately $4 million in property improvements. Greenidge would rent out 8,000-plus slots to various clients, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales tax revenue to support government services.
“We remain committed to creating good jobs and generating tax revenue for local schools and government services, while meeting the high environmental standards,” Dale Irwin, CEO and president of Greenidge Generation, said in the release.
“We are looking at a variety of projects to maximize the value we bring the community, from solar power and battery storage to support renewable energy, to expanding the data center that we hope to create, and more. In these challenging times, it means being creative and finding new ways to create good-paying jobs. Greenidge Generation has once again demonstrated its commitment to Yates County; all of us at Greenidge, appreciate the support we have received to date from our local leaders,” Irwin said.
Pending necessary approvals, plans call for the data center to be up and running in early 2020.
