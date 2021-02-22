These first weeks as assemblyman for the 131st Assembly District have been some of the most exciting in my entire life, and it has been a pleasure getting to work for all of you.
While the circumstances we all face have been challenging, it has been incredibly fulfilling to work with families, local governments, schools and small businesses in our region to help them make it through this pandemic in any way possible. My office staff and I are here to help anyone we can during these unprecedented times, so please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office for anything you feel we may be able to assist you with. Our office is located at 70 Elizabeth Blackwell St., Geneva, NY 14456. You can also call us using this number: (315) 781-2030.
While working with our neighbors in the district has been a joy, in Albany, things have started on a more disappointing note. We’ve worked long days for weeks now, and we have only begun to address the debt crisis our state is facing and the real needs of small-business owners and working families. At a time when people need to know exactly how they’re going to meet their obligations, the governor has given only vague details about how he plans to aid small businesses in this time of dire need, all while blaming everyone but himself for our state’s financial woes. New York has needed focused leadership that can offer a clear path ahead for us all and, sadly, we have learned recently that the governor’s leadership has been more than just poor, it’s also been dishonest.
What should have given us all pause, regardless of partisanship, is the revelation that the governor intentionally covered up the number of nursing home residents in New York who have died. We knew his decision to place patients who were positive with COVID-19 into nursing homes was a bad one, but only now are we realizing the magnitude of just how tragic this decision has really been. It is as sickening as it is saddening, and I am resolved to do everything I can to see his emergency powers rescinded so his poor decision-making won’t hurt anyone else. The simple fact of the matter is that thousands died, and the governor lied about it.
At this point taking the emergency powers away from him is a moral issue, not a political one. For once, the people are looking to us to come together and do the right thing, and I’m hopeful in the face of this unfathomable crisis my colleagues in the Majority will join me in seeking justice for those who had their loved ones taken from them far too soon.