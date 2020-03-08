CORNING — In a political career that spanned 18 years and nine terms in Washington, Amory “Amo” Houghton Jr. touched numerous lives — and perhaps none as much as a man who would eventually follow him in the halls of Congress, Tom Reed.
“The Reed and Houghton family relationship goes back generations — as my grandfather bounced Amo on his knee working for the Houghton family more than 90 years ago,” Reed said in a release put out by his office. “However, our relationship with Amo goes even deeper than that. Amo was a classmate of my father and mother, but more importantly, Amo was my mentor and friend.”
Houghton died peacefully on March 4 of natural causes. He was 93.
The only former chief executive of a Fortune 500 company ever elected to Congress, Houghton led Corning Glass Works for nearly 20 years before jumping into politics. He joined Corning in 1952 as a junior process engineer, becoming president in 1961 and chairman and CEO in 1964. During his tenure, sales and income increased more than five-fold and employment grew to 29,000-plus worldwide.
A Marine Corps and World War II veteran, Houghton stepped down as CEO of Corning in 1983 and was elected to Congress three years later to represent the then-34th district, which included Ontario County. The district became the 31st in 1993 (including Yates County and parts of Seneca) and the 29th in 2003 (Yates County and part of Ontario).
In Congress, he served on the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Budget and Ways and Means panels.
His obituary from the Haughey Funeral Home in Corning said he was popular among members of both parties for his self-deprecating sense of humor and relentless work ethic. His concern about the erosion of civility in government led him to organize numerous retreats for members from both sides of the aisle — and their families — so that they could get to know each other on a human level, beyond the inflexibility of what politics has become.
“Washington still has much to learn from his legacy,” said Reed, a Republican, like Houghton who currently represents a 23rd district that includes Seneca and Yates counties and part of Ontario. “A legacy of common sense governing through respected bipartisan friendships and political civility. A legacy where our country comes first and our political party a distant second. Our nation has lost a true hero, and our hometown of Corning has lost a great ambassador. He will be missed by all.”
Houghton was co-founder and chairman of The Republican Main Street Partnership, an organization dedicated to supporting members of his party who spoke with a more moderate voice. He also was part of a small handful of Republicans who opposed the impeachment of President Clinton and were in opposition to the authorization of force in Iraq.
“It was a privilege and a pleasure for my family and me to know Amo,” state Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, said. “What a difference he made for this region! His life and remarkable career in business and in public service was steadfastly defined by dedication, civility, compassion, great humor, and integrity. He absolutely set the standard for a commitment to the people and the workers of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. He was one of the great ones and will be missed.”
When Houghton retired from politics in 2004, his achievements were recognized not only by his American colleagues but by France as well. That country bestowed on him its highest civilian honor: La Legion D’Honneur in recognition of his efforts to improve relations between the two countries.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Houghton family for the loss of a great man who will be deeply missed,” state Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, said. “Amo’s contributions and imprint on our community, region, state and nation will be felt long beyond his years here.
“One of the things I learned from Amo and most admired about him is how hard he worked to encourage civility and collegiality in our politics. A lesson we can all learn from and practice in our daily lives. Thank you Amo for your service to our community and nation. May you rest in peace.”
Houghton is survived by his brother, Jamie; his children, Amory III, Robert, Sarah and Quincy; nine grandchildren, and one great-grandson. In 1950, he married the former Ruth West, and in 1989, he was remarried to Priscilla Dewey. The latter predeceased him in 2012.