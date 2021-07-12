HIMROD — Six people were ejected into the water, one died and four were injured, in a boating accident on Seneca Lake Saturday evening.
About 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Yates County 911 dispatchers received a call of an accident with multiple people injured in the water near Showboat motel.
Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies and marine patrol responded along with the Himrod Fire Department Rescue and boat and numerous ambulances, advanced life support, state police, and the Office of Emergency Management.
Investigation showed that a 45-foot high performance Donzi speed boat had been heading south on the lake at a fast speed when it made an abrupt turn, which caused it to roll up onto its side.
Deputies said the owner/operator Michael Battley, 48, of Seneca Falls, and five others on board were ejected. Several individuals on shore swam to their rescue. All the injured were taken to motel docks.
Deputies reported that Cynthia A. Stuck, 65, of Waterloo, was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Tad Smith.
Others suffering injuries were Deloss Stuck, 57, Waterloo, who was taken to Thompson Hospital, Jessica Stine, 40, of Fishers, David Knorr, 44, of Clifton Springs who was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, and Alyssa Knorr, 40, of Clifton Springs who also was taken to Strong.
Battley also went to Thompson but did not need treatment.
Deputies and investigators interviewed several witnesses. The Yates Sheriff Marine patrol impounded the vessel for further investigation and accident reconstruction.
This matter is still under investigation, and Yates County deputies ask anyone who witnessed the event or took pictures to call (315) 536-4438 or email sheriff@yatescounty.org.