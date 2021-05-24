MONTOUR FALLS — About 80 people attended the Shooters’ Committee On Political Education’s annual meeting May 8 that featured a presentation by gubernatorial candidate and Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-1 of New York.
Zeldin, who announced his run for governor about a month ago, has made several campaign stops through the Southern Tier. He spoke on a variety of subjects and held a long question-and-answer session. Among the topics discussed were Gov. Cuomo’s nursing home scandal and the tax increase included in the latest New York budget, which Zeldin criticized.
He encouraged opposition to HR1, the federal attempt to take election regulation away from the states. He also criticized cashless bail and reiterated his belief in term limits for elected officials. Zeldin pointed out to the pro-gun audience that he was pro-Second Amendment, in obvious contrast to Cuomo.
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Elmira, also spoke and held a Q-and-A session. He went through a variety of state issues and was especially critical of the $2.1 billion set aside for unemployed illegal aliens that was approved in the latest budget. O’Mara echoed his support for voter ID and other voting reform measures. Several current and proposed state gun control laws were discussed, and O’Mara also discussed the upcoming redistricting and the Democrats’ attempt to repeal a fairly recently enacted Constitutional amendment on redistricting, before it has ever been used.
SCOPE is an educational organization. Its purpose is defense of the U.S. Constitution with an emphasis on the Second Amendment. Zeldin and O’Mara both received “A” ratings from SCOPE for their stance on the Second Amendment during the last election cycle.
Tom King, Second Amendment advocate and president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association (NYSRPA), also spoke. He explained the lawsuit NYSRPA v Corlett, which deals with the right to carry a concealed handgun outside the home; the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to take up this important case, and it should be heard in the fall.
Other speakers included a representative of state Sen. George Borrello and Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski.
Several speakers and audience members emphasized getting gun owners to vote. It is estimated that between 1 in 4 and 1 in 5 New Yorkers are gun owners, and if they voted they would be a powerful political force to counter the gun control lobby.
SCOPE also held its annual election of officers. Elected were: Chairman Jack Prendergast from Yates County; President Tom Reynolds from Chemung County; Treasurer Rob McNally from Cattaraugus County; Secretary Curtis Cappellano from Rensselaer County; 1st Vice President Steven Getman from Schuyler County; and Second Vice President Leigh Williams from Yates County. Dave Colburn from Wayne County was elected to an At-Large SCOPE Board position.