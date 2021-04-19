TORREY — For the second time, the Torrey Planning Board has approved Greenidge Generation’s site plan to expand its bitcoin and data center.
The board voted 4-1 in favor of the controversial plan at about 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Greenidge is a power plant that added data mining last year with the approval of the state Public Service Commission. The company is looking to add room to house more computers.
Opponents claim the expansion will have adverse impacts on the environment, including the need to use more water from Seneca Lake for cooling operations. They say the water will be discharged back into the lake, through the Keuka Lake Outlet, at higher-than-recommended temperatures.
Greenidge officials have refuted those claims, noting they are in full compliance with existing air and water permits issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The town Planning Board already approved the project once — also by a 4-1 vote — but had to review it again after the Yates County Planning Board voted 5-3 against the site plan in late January. While the county planners’ vote is considered an advisory opinion only, it meant the town Planning Board had to approve the site plan by at least a 4-1 super majority before the expansion can proceed.