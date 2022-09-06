CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association is moving to a new location Thursday.
A ribbon-cutting and open house is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at 144 Mill St., near the farmers market pavilion.
State Sen. Pam Helming, Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, Mayor Bob Palumbo, and City Manager John Goodwin will join CLWA Board of Directors and staffers.
The open house is scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. It will feature exhibits on:
• Citizen science on invasive species, harmful algal blooms, and scientific research and education on the lake.
• Outreach and membership information.
• Finger Lakes Institute watercraft stewards.
• A CLWA donation table and the sale of T-shirts, hats and dog bowls.
• A food truck, courtesy of Lincoln Hill Farms.
• Live music.
• Painting rain barrels.
• Drawing for the prize of a one-night stay with dinner for two at the Lake House on Canandaigua and its Rose Tavern.
CLWA is a non-profit, membership-based organization that works to preserve, protect and restore Canandaigua Lake and its watershed. Its mission is to inspire the entire watershed community to become stewards of Canandaigua Lake through education, scientific research and advocating sound for public policy.