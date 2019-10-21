SENECA FALLS — The relocation of the National Women’s Hall of Fame to its new home in the renovated former Seneca Knitting Mill is scheduled for the spring of 2020.
As work progresses on the interior of the four-story limestone building constructed in 1844, Hall officials have scheduled an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the 1 Canal St. building.
Since shortly after its establishment in 1969, the Hall of Fame has been in the former Seneca Falls Savings Bank building at 76 Fall St. downtown.
“This event will give you an opportunity to observe the space and see concept renderings of our future exhibits,” said Hall of Fame President Kate Bennett. “We are excited for our move in the spring and want people to be part of the experience. Please join us for this special night.”
The Hall has inducted 287 American women of accomplishment and achievement and is running out of space for displays on the inductees and other exhibits, prompting the move to new, larger space. The old knitting mill closed its doors in 1999.
“We are moving to a new home in the same town as the first women’s rights convention, the 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill, a place rooted by it early trustees Jacob Chamberlain and Charles Hoskins in abolition and women’s rights,” Bennett said.
Chamberlain and Hoskins both attended the July 1848 women’s rights convention at the Wesleyan Chapel and both signed the Declaration of Sentiments. The mill also employed hundreds of women over its 155-year history.
“Since acquiring the mill, the Hall has successfully moved forward, accomplishing nearly $6 million of rehabilitation from community giving and government grants,” Bennett said.
The Hall entered into a purchase agreement with the Seneca Knit Development Corporation in 2007 and began fundraising, design and building stabilization. A ground breaking was conducted in May 2014 and the exterior was completed this year. Additional money is needed to complete the interior renovations so the Hall can open in the spring.