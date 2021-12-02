LYONS — The public is invited to a Dec. 11 open house to celebrate the upcoming retirement of Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts.
The event will run from 1-4 p.m. at Wayne Hills Country Club on Gannett Road.
Virts, who was elected sheriff in 2009 and reelected in 2013 and ’17, announced last year he would not seek another four-year term in November.
Virts has been with the sheriff’s office for more than 40 years. He started as a corrections officer in 1977 and became a road patrol deputy a year later. He was promoted to sergeant in 1985, supervising the night patrol, and three years later went to criminal investigations. He was promoted to criminal investigations lieutenant in 1993, overseeing that unit, and then elevated to chief deputy in 1999 as the chief administrative officer at the jail.
He held that job until his first election as sheriff.
“I have loved every minute of being Wayne County sheriff, and it has consumed every minute of my life 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Virts said when he announced his retirement.
Rob Milby was elected as Virts’s successor. Milby begins his new duties Jan. 1.