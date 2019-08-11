WATERLOO — It will be a night of firsts in downtown Waterloo on Aug. 30.
The first public use of Dempsey Park at the corner of Virginia and West William streets will be the first free community open mic night.
People will be able to sing and play music in the park from 5 to 9 p.m., hosted by the village’s Image, Identify and Public Space Volunteer Team. People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to the event.
All refreshments must be carried in and carried out. To sign up for a time slot to perform before the open microphone, people can go to the Waterloo Community Open Mic Facebook page or contact Dr. Frank Catalano at dr.fcatalano@gmail.com. Prior signup is not necessary, but helpful.
In case of rain, people can go to Fatzinger Hall in the Waterloo Library, a block away for the open mic program.
Dempsey Park was created after the village demolished a vacant building on the corner in the fall of 2007. The demolition exposed an exterior walk to the adjoining building that featured a large, full-sized painted advertisement for William H. Dempsey’s liquor and tobacco business that once operated at 37 Virginia St., dating to the 1860s. Dempsey then built another building to the north of his, covering up the advertisement on the wall for more than 100 years.
After uncertainty about what to do about the painted wall, village officials decided to restore it and create the small public park on the corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.