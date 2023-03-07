GENEVA — A 250-gallon container of a petroleum-based liquid is being blamed for Saturday’s spill into Marsh Creek — with the material eventually flowing into the north end of Seneca Lake.
State Department of Environmental Conservation Region 8 officials said Monday that around 5 p.m. Saturday they were notified of a possible petroleum spill in the lake. DEC spill response experts and local emergency services responded to the scene and traced the source of the petroleum back to a leaking fuel container at a property several blocks away. An initial investigation showed the container was leaking fuel onto the ground and into a storm sewer that empties into Marsh Creek before draining into the lake.
A DEC spokesperson said spill mitigation protocols are underway, including placement of a harbor boom around the wastewater treatment plant outfall in the lake and sorbent boom and pads at the lake and along various areas of Marsh Creek. A vacuum truck was used to collect puddles of spilled petroleum.
DEC officials are working with the property owner to obtain more information as part of the ongoing investigation and will continue to oversee cleanup activities closely until they are complete, the spokesperson said.
Geneva City Manager Aimee Hendrix confirmed the DEC information. Neither Hendrix nor DEC officials identified the owner of the property.
In a Monday afternoon statement, Hendrix said city police, along with fire department and public works staff, were onsite immediately following the report of the spill.
“As of Monday, the location of the spill has been determined and the spill has been contained,” Hendrix said. “The spill has been determined to be petroleum-based and originated from a property at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Buffalo Street. A container on the property which holds up to 250 gallons of a petroleum material was left open, allowing the material to be released from the container.
“As of now, there are no precautionary measures needed by city residents,’’ Hendrix added.
Hendrix said more information is available at https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/8692.html.