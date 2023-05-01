SAVANNAH — After Reneé Paddock’s aunt, Bonnie Donk, died last year, Paddock took on the task of caring for Donk’s cats at Donk’s house on Grand Avenue before moving them to her own on Church Street.
“Every other day going there, I saw two or three stray cats hanging around, and then, when I was sitting out on my deck, I would see a few more, and more in my carport,” said Paddock, an animal lover like Donk, who was a common sight steering her scooter around town, always accompanied by her two small dogs either running beside her or hitching a ride.
Someone had to do something about preventing more cats joining the ranks of strays; Paddock decided it had to be her.
With the blessing of the Savannah Town Board, Paddock started Operation Healthy Pets 4 Clyde and Savannah in November 2022. It helps low-income families afford spaying and neutering their dogs and cats by paying half the cost of the surgeries at two area shelters.
So far, 44 cats and dogs have been through the program at the Beverly Animal Shelter in Waterloo and the Humane Society of Wayne County in Lyons, Paddock said. The animals also received rabies and distemper shots if they didn’t already have them.
“Families are attempting to put food on the table and cover the cost of shelter and heat, so the thought of incurring expense to give your pets basic care is nonexistent,” Paddock remarked.
Families who receive any kind of public assistance — SNAP benefits, HEAP, SSI or other similar help — are eligible. The humane society requires proof of income from others who might also qualify for the program, which charges $25 to neuter a cat and $45 for spaying.
“Dogs are a little higher,” said Mark Plyter, the society’s director, while praising Paddock for starting the program that refers the families to the shelter. “We are all about getting animals cared for.”
The costs are more at Beverly, which brings in vets from the Cornell University on clinic days. Beverly, which saves spots for Paddock’s referrals each clinic, does not require proof of income. Families still only pay around half of the total cost, with Operation Healthy Pets picking up the difference.
Deb VanNostrand, a full-time volunteer at Beverly, works with Paddock and the families. Prices there range from $75 for a male cat to $125 for a female dog. The shelter has designated areas for pre- and post-op surgery, and an operating room.
Prior to the opening, Paddock made many phone calls to local and out-of-county shelters, asking question about how spay and neuter programs work, weekly schedules, costs, and number of animals per clinic.
“Renee was very frustrated when she first came to us,” VanNostrand said. “Now, she’s so involved that she wants to be trained to do pre- and post-op.”
The program has had tremendous help and support from Steve Moore, Paddock’s neighbor, who has always been available to discuss ideas, thoughts, create flyers, and so much more, she said.
Paddock so far has raised money through fundraisers to cover costs. Local merchants have been supportive too. The money that has come back from people reimbursing the program also has made it possible to bring in more animals for services.
She said some people have caught some of the feral cats in the area and put them through the program, but most of the animals are pets that owners simply can’t afford to spay or neuter.
The organization is currently in the process of acquiring a non-profit status, Paddock said. With the help of Strengthening Our Area Residents representatives Jennifer Peeso and Amy Bullard, she has applied for a 501(c)(3) certificate for Operation Healthy Pets 4 Clyde-Savannah. It will help her acquire grants in the future. She said SOAR, which is part of Cornell Cooperative Extension, also provided gift cards for some of her fundraisers.
“There is an overpopulation of cats and dogs all over, not just in Clyde and Savannah,” Paddock said. “Pets rely on people to care for them, and when this doesn’t happen, we end up with overpopulation, which in many circumstances ends up in an increased stray population.”
People are grateful for Paddock’s efforts.
“(Healthy Pets) and Renee made it possible for me to afford getting both my cat and dog altered,” Audrey Stickles of Savannah said. “As any pet owner knows, these procedures lead to rather hefty bills, and very few veterinarians have payment plans anymore. It was a pleasure to work with them, and both Beverly Animal Shelter and Wayne County Humane Society.”