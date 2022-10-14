OVID — Like many counties, cities and states, Seneca County has had more than its share of opioid addictions and overdoses, some fatal.
The county now has $184,995.63 to fight those trends, courtesy of a settlement between the state and pharmaceutical companies that manufacture opioid medications.
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, members authorized County Manager Mitch Rowe to solicit proposals for a comprehensive public education campaign with goals of preventing opioid use disorders and reducing overdose rates in the county.
The board’s opioid settlement ad hoc committee is recommending the county use up to $50,000 to contract with a firm to develop that campaign.
It was noted that one of the approved uses of the settlement funds, according to the state, is “corrective advertising or affirmative public education campaigns based on evidence and public education relating to drug disposal.”
In other action Tuesday:
• SEPTIC — The board will work with the state Environmental Facilities Corp. to obtain up to $490,000. The money will help property owners in a prioritized geographic area around Cayuga Lake to replace existing cesspools and septic systems that are having significant and measurable environmental or public health impacts on groundwater used for drinking.
The program will provide grants to reimburse property owners for up to 50% of the cost of a new septic system, to a maximum of $10,000 per septic system, from now until Dec. 31, 2026.
• AQUATIC WEEDS — Supervisors learned that nine residents at the north end of Cayuga Lake, in the town of Seneca Falls, emailed the board concerning out-of-control aquatic weed growth and invasive water chestnut growth this past summer, preventing the use of the lake for swimming, fishing, boating, and other activities.
Weeds have been harvested in the past, but a machine owned and operated by the county is not operable and needs repairs. The county contracted with Cayuga County for that work this year, but its harvester also broke, meaning no harvesting was done this season. The emails urged the county to resolve the situation.
• ASSISTANT DA — The board agreed to increase the normal starting pay for a vacant assistant district attorney position because of difficulty in recruiting candidates for the position. The starting pay will be $92,174 for the full-time position. The person hired would handle a full caseload of felony and misdemeanor crimes, the Centralized Arraignment Court, and attend grand jury proceedings and drug treatment court.
The board also voted to create and fill a new full-time assistant district attorney position funded by a state grant to handle discovery compliance associated with the state’s bail reform measures. In order to attract candidates, the salary was set at $75,251.
• SALARIES — Following a public hearing that drew no comments, the board approved a local law increasing salaries of 15 elected and appointed county officials by 8% for the rest of this year and all of 2023. The sole exception was the sheriff, who will receive a larger increase than others.
The new sheriff’s salary will be $105,500. It was originally set at $90,654.