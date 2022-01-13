WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the settlement of an opioid lawsuit by the state and most of its counties at its Tuesday meeting.
The agreement will provide the county with about $77,000, according to County Attorney David Ettman.
The board OK’d the settlement with Allergan LLC on an emergency basis because the deadline to accept the settlement, which was reached in December, is Jan. 18. The county must use 50% of the money for drug-addiction treatment services.
In other action Tuesday:
• SOCIAL MEDIA — By a 9-4 vote, supervisors amended a social media policy first adopted in June 2021. Lodi’s Kyle Barnhart, Waterloo At-Large members Michael Enslow and Bob Shipley, and Ovid’s Joseph Borst were opposed.
The amendment allows the county to not allow public comments to be posted on its Health Department website, which contains a multitude of Covid-19 information. Officials say there have been numerous misleading and false postings about Covid and related issues on the website.
• WASTE PLAN — County Manager Mitch Rowe reported that professional firms are being solicited to conduct a solid waste management plan for the county. Requests for proposals were issued Jan. 7.
Rowe said the deadline for RFPs to be returned is Feb. 1. That will be followed by a Public Works Committee and full board review and decision.
• AUDIT COMMITTEE — Rowe said board Chairman Bob Hayssen has named a committee to review proposals received from firms wanting to conduct the audit of county finances for 2021. Rowe, Shipley, Covert’s Michael Reynolds, Seneca Falls’ Mike Ferrara, and County Finance Director Halle Stevens are on that panel.
Rowe said the board should select a firm for the audit by March, and the audit would begin in April.