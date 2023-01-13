WATERLOO — Seneca County is in line to receive more than $200,000 as its share of an opioid litigation settlement with a drug manufacturer.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors authorized County Attorney David Ettman to submit the necessary paperwork to obtain the money.
“Under terms of the proposed settlement, and assuming all incentives are met, Seneca County will receive a total of $216,333.50 over the next 18 years, based on annual payments,” Ettman reported. “As with prior settlements, some of the settlement proceeds must be used for approved uses such as abatement and remediation related to opioid addiction and overdoses.”
In addition to the payments, certain restrictions have been put in place to limit the methods of distribution and marketing of opioid medications and other practices to reduce the likelihood of a repetition of the crisis in the future, Ettman said.
Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., its American subsidiary, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, and its affiliate will pay up to $4.2 billion nationwide to settle opioid claims as part of the Teva Global Settlement.
After New York Attorney General Letitia James, Nassau County and Suffolk County achieved a historic liability verdict following a seven-month jury trial against Teva in 2021, communities around the state will share in $532 million statewide. The state and Nassau and Suffolk counties already are signatories to the Teva NY agreement due to their trial status. Now, other political subdivisions in the state have an opportunity to become a party to the agreement, which Seneca County has done.
In other action Tuesday:
• CLERK — Ettman convinced board members to table a public hearing and possible vote Tuesday on a local law that would waive the residency requirement for the position of clerk to the board, which is now held on an interim basis by Amanda Vavra of Geneva. The waiver would allow the board clerk to reside in one of six counties contiguous to Seneca.
Ettman said he sought an opinion from the state Attorney General’s office on whether residency for the board clerk is a position that could have the residency waiver apply by local law. He said the answer was that it was not, and he learned Tuesday in reaching out to other board clerks that home rule legislation is the preferred way to waive a residency requirement for this position.
A home rule bill would have to be prepared and introduced by local state legislators, passed by the state Legislature, and signed by the governor.
“I request that you table the hearing and any vote on the proposed local law and that Ms. Vavra continue as interim board clerk until this gets resolved by home rule legislation,” Ettman said.
“Don’t (legislators) usually wait until the end of the session in June to act on home rule bills?” asked Bob Shipley of Waterloo.
“Yes, but Assemblyman Gallahan’s office (Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester) said they are trying to do some home rule bills earlier in the session as they can,” Ettman replied. “I think to safeguard Ms. Vavra’s position, you should table the local law and let me pursue the home rule avenue.”
Kyle Barnhart of Lodi asked if there was a risk if the board ignored Ettman’s advice, along with whether the home rule method would protect Vavra. Ettman said he feels safe in making sure there are “no loose ends” and Vavra’s interests would be protected, including her pay.
Later, the board voted 13-0 to table the local law hearing and motion. Board member Don Trout of Waterloo was absent.