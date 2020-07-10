BUTLER — A New York City firm has decided against building a sludge-based composting facility on Route 89.
On Tuesday, as first reported by environmental blogger Peter Mantius, Tully Environmental of Flushing withdrew its application for a special use permit it needed from the Wayne County town of Butler to construct the plant on a 30-acre parcel owned by Riccelli Enterprises.
The decision came roughly four months after the company unveiled its plan to have Riccelli truck sludge from downstate to Wayne County, then mix the sludge with wood chips to make a compost material that would be suitable for agricultural fertilizer. The plan called for about 300 tons of sludge to arrive per day.
“I am writing to inform you that we are withdrawing our application to the town of Butler for a composting facility,” Tully Environmental Vice-President Daniel Scully stated in a letter to town Supervisor David Spickerman.
The property, formerly a gravel pit, is close to Wolcott Creek, and possible seepage into that water body was a focal point for opponents of the project.
Scully said the requirement that the composting process be conducted in an enclosed building was a big factor in the decision to drop the project. He indicated the cost and size of air and odor-control equipment to meet regulations were too much.
“We could not make economic sense of the project,” Scully said.
Opposition groups, led by Concerned Citizens of Butler and Beyond, organized fierce opposition at public meetings and other forums, including a Town Board meeting March 9 at which dozens of people packed the municipal building’s meeting room.
In addition to groundwater contamination, the likelihood the compost-sludge mix might be toxic, along with odors, truck traffic, and a decline in property values, were cited as reasons the town should not issue a permit.
“I’m not surprised our group’s efforts were successful,” Concerned Citizens of Butler and Beyond President Tom Mettler said. “In a matter of days our community united as one, rallied behind us, and openly expressed their opposition to the facility. We were all extremely vocal about the fact that we would not stand for this in our town. We stood together and made a difference that will have an impact on our children for years to come.”
Concerned Citizens of Butler and Beyond VP Kristina Mastrangelo Gasowski said the group gathered information and resources and that its networking and unity were rewarded.
“It was well worth the extensive time and energy we all put forth,” she said. “Additionally, it generated a lot of pride in the area and brought our community together, which is a positive thing in itself.”
Tully would have leased the property from Riccelli. It is adjacent to Merrill Farms, a large dairy operation.
Tully began handling biosolids in 1991. Its Tremont, Pa., facility processes approximately 350 tons of sludge a day.
The company is one of the largest solid-waste haulers in the country, with sales close to $80 million a year. It handles most of the curbside solid waste collected in the New York City Borough of Queens.
Butler, with a population of about 2,500, is the smallest town in Wayne County.